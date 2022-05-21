Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

