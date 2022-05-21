Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.66 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

