Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 9,900 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.58.
Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)
