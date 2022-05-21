Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $74,555.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $55,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 77.0% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,153 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 174.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

