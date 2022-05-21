Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.19. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1,821 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VAXX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.