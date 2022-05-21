Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as low as C$8.60. Velan shares last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 1,493 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$188.23 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

