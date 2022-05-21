Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 5.64 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of £78.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

