Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market cap of $455.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 248,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

