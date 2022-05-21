Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,261,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.59. 1,549,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.