Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

