Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.