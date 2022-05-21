VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report $601.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $582.80 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $376.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 332,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

