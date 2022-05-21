Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA – Get Rating) were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.76. Approximately 11,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 21,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.