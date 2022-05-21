Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$21.20 on Friday. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Victrex has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $36.50.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.