Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$21.20 on Friday. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Victrex has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

