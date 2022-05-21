VIMworld (VEED) Market Cap Tops $13.81 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $130,950.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 795% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.08 or 0.09976808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,513.84 or 0.99981672 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 278.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.