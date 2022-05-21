Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 10,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,263.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.63 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

