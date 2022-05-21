Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($127.08) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.96 ($94.75) on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a one year high of €88.80 ($92.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is €91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.70.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

