Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 45.66% 15.14% 13.23% BrightSphere Investment Group 156.79% 26.02% 9.92%

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and BrightSphere Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.98 $38.66 million $0.68 15.94 BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 1.51 $828.40 million $10.24 1.94

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.05%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.