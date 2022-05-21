Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.80 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $115,268,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after buying an additional 3,702,426 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

