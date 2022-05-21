Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,058,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vipshop by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

