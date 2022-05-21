Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. 8,058,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,686. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

