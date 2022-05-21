Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $115,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.