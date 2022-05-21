Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($53.13) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Vossloh stock opened at €33.55 ($34.95) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($34.69) and a 52 week high of €49.45 ($51.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.28 million and a P/E ratio of 29.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.37.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

