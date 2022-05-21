voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

VJET traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of voxeljet AG ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

