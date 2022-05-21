voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VJET opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of voxeljet worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

