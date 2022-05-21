voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 43.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in voxeljet AG ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of voxeljet worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.