voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of VJET opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of voxeljet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in voxeljet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

