voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of VJET opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77.
voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
