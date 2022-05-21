Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
TSE VOYG opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.12. The company has a market cap of C$474.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
