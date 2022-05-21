Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Up 73.3%

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Rating) shot up 73.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 421,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,355% from the average session volume of 28,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals from $0.39 to $0.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Voyageur Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.