Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

VYNT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

