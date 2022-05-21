Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
VYNT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 4.19.
Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
