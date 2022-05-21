W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $517.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.54. 270,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,461. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.