Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $149.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 4,029,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

