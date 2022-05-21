Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Weber stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Weber has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weber will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

