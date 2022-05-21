Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

