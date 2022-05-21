WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.44.

WELL opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$785.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.64 and a one year high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

