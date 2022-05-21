Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $300.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.56.

TEAM opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.16.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

