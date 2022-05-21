Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $481,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 220.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 332,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,293,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.6% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 296,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $80,343,000 after buying an additional 69,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

