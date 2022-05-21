Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

