Wells Fargo & Company Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.53.

TSE:ENB opened at C$57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.62. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$45.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

