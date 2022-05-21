Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 178.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
