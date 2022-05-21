Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 178.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

