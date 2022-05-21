Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $51,936,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

