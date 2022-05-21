Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

