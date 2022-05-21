Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $93.03. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Wendel from €125.00 ($130.21) to €128.00 ($133.33) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

