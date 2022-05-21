Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,018,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

