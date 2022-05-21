Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:WIA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
