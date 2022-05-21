Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

WMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

