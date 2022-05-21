Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

