Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
WEA opened at $10.88 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
