Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

WEA opened at $10.88 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

