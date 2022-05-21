Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Position Raised by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,351. The company has a market cap of $257.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

