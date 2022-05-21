WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $2.83

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00009617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 576.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.11372590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 268.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,576.07 or 1.85396870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008831 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.