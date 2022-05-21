Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 29,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 16,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$30.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

