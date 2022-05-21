WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYIN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

